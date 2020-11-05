Raiders hope to continue road success against LA Chargers

LAS VEGAS (4-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Raiders 4-3; Chargers 4-2-1

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 65-54-2

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Chargers 24-17 on Dec. 22, 2019, at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK – Raiders beat Browns 16-6; Chargers lost to Broncos 31-30

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 13, Chargers No. 25

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (T10), PASS (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (14), PASS (25).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (8), PASS (6).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (12), PASS (T21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Raiders, 3-1 on the road this season, won both games against the Chargers last season for the first time since 2016. … This is the first of three straight division games for Las Vegas. … Los Angeles has lost eight straight against AFC West opponents, which is tied with Detroit for the longest current losing streak when playing division games. …. The Chargers have lost four games this season when holding a lead of 11 points or more, which ties the 1986 squad for most in franchise history. The 1996 New York Jets have the most since the merger with five. … Raiders coach Jon Gruden is 9-5 against the Chargers. … RB Josh Jacobs had 31 carries for a season-high 128 yards at Cleveland. That was the most carries in a game for a Raiders player in 13 years. … Las Vegas had three drives last week that covered at least eight minutes and five drives of at least 10 plays. … The Raiders allowed 223 yards to Cleveland last week, their fewest in a game since Week 16 in 2017. … Last Vegas ended an NFL-record streak of 116 straight games allowing at least 10 points. … The 101 yards passing for the Raiders last week were their fewest in any game since 2017 and fewest in a win since 2015. … Las Vegas QB Derek Carr has 94 yards rushing and nine first downs rushing this season, his second-best marks in a season in both categories. … The Raiders have scored 34 points in the final two minutes of the first half this season, tied for the second most in the NFL to Green Bay’s 41. … Las Vegas DL Clelin Ferrell has 3 1/2 sacks in two career games against the Chargers and one sack in his other 20 games. … The Raiders are tied for the fewest takeaways (four) in the NFL and the second-fewest sacks (seven). … Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has a 4-2 mark vs. the Raiders. …. RB Troymaine Pope and DE Joey Bosa are both in concussion protocol and could miss Sunday’s game. …. QB Justin Herbert is averaging an AFC best 303.3 passing yards per game and leads rookies with 15 TD passes. He joins Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the only rookies to throw three or more touchdowns in four straight games. … FB Gabe Nabors was the eighth player to catch a touchdown pass from Herbert this season. … RB Justin Jackson had career highs in rushing yards (89) and scrimmage yards (142) last week. …. WR Keenan Allen has 577 career receptions, the most since the merger in a player’s first 93 games. … Bosa is second in the league with 23 quarterback pressures. … DE Melvin Ingram has a five-game sack streak against the Raiders. … Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Mike Williams has 11 receptions and is averaging 19.3 yards per catch in his past three games.