Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

FILE – Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison answers questions after football practice following the second week of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md., Aug. 7, 2021. Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet in his left calf at what was described by the team as “a gathering” on Sunday night, Oct. 31. The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub.

The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday night. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors.

It’s not yet known if his injury will affect his playing status. Harrison is expected to return to Maryland later Monday.

The Ravens, who lead the AFC North, had their bye last week. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

According to a Cleveland police report obtained by The Associated Press, Harrison told officers, who were arresting four men involved in a shooting, that he was at a downtown club Sunday night when a fight broke out.

Harrison told police that security kicked people out of the club and he was outside with a group when they spotted someone with a firearm. Harrison said everyone began running and he heard shots fired.

Some details of the incident, as well as Harrison’s medical information, is redacted in the report.

Harrison, who played at Ohio State, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year. He started six games as a rookie, recording 44 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has started five games this season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL