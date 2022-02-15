JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commercials are one of the most talked about parts of the Super Bowl. If you were in Mississippi, you probably saw Richard Schwartz’s commercial.

The commercial features Prince, Cher, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Elvis and Snoop Dogg impersonators.

WJTV 12 News talked to Schwartz about the inspiration for the commercial.

“It’s all people that we all know and love singing my song, my theme song; ‘One Call, That’s All,’ because you know what? I think it was the presentation. You know, we’ve been through some tough times, and it’s time for something funny. And I really, I really like sharing that with Mississippians and being part of Mississippi,” he said.