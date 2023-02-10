VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Sports betting is surging ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs has fans on the edge of their seats waiting to see who will win.

Ameristar Casino book manager Keith Hardy says he’s seen an uptick in bets.

“We generally see an uptick in foot traffic. Lots of folks are coming down to make a bet on the Super Bowl. Then they may stop off to play a slot machine or have a bite to eat,” said Hardy.

He says you can still place a bet while the game is in progress. Not only can you choose who’s going to win or lose, but you can even bet on how many touchdowns will be scored, the amount of field goals and even the coin toss.

“I went down there and bet five dollars. That five dollars will win me $145,” said Robert Ward, an Eagles fan.

Hardy says that it’s a quick and easy process to place a bet and questions are welcome.

“I like to use this analogy, it’s kind of like New Year’s Eve. Some folks only go out and party on New Year’s Eve. That’s kind of how the Super Bowl is. Some folks, they may not make a bet all year long, but on the Super Bowl, they want to come down and make a bet,” he said.

Hardy hopes fans will head over to their EndZone Sports Book inside of the Ameristar Casino.