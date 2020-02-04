Super Bowl betting brings big business to sports books

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors risked money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

In New Jersey, $54.2 million was wagered, surpassing the $34.8 million bet last year. Nevada, the country’s largest sports betting market, had not yet reported figures Monday night, but two sports books reported multimillion-dollar wins.

Mississippi saw $6.7 million in bets, Rhode Island $5.5 million, New Hampshire $2.3 million, Delaware $2.1 million and Oregon $2 million.