NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — History has not been kind to Super Bowl-winning coaches, who attempt to replicate that success, elsewhere.

Vince Lombardi led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL championships, and two Super Bowl titles. Lombardi resigned as head coach after the 1967 season. He stayed as Packers’ general manager before leaving to coach the 1969 Washington Redskins. Lombardi led Washington to seven wins in 12 games.

He died of colon cancer in the summer of 1970.

Hank Stram of the Kansas City Chiefs won his only Super Bowl title in Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium, as the Chiefs upset the Vikings. He would later coach the Saints to 4-10, and 3-11 seasons in 1976 and 1977. He was fired by Saints owner John Mecom.

Future Saints head coach Mike Ditka led the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl championship at the Superdome in January of 1986. The Bears, 15-1 during the regular season, were perhaps the greatest team in NFL history for one season. In 1997, Ditka was hired by the Saints and fired three years later after winning only 15 games. His trading of an entire draft for running back Ricky Williams of Texas will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.

Bill Parcells won a pair of Super Bowl titles with New York Giants, in 1986 and 1990. Parcells also coached the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance at the Superdome in 1997. And, he led the New York Jets to the AFC championship game.

Bill Walsh won three Super Bowl titles with the 49ers. He later coached Stanford for three seasons.

Walsh’s successor, George Seifert, won 95 and lost 30 regular-season games with the Niners. He was 10-5 in the postseason, including a Super Bowl title over the Chargers after the 1994 season. Seifert was hired by Carolina, and in three seasons, won only 16 of 48 games.

Mike Shanahan, coached the Denver Broncos to the 1997 and 1998 Super Bowl titles. In his last three years in Denver, from 2006 to 2008, the Broncos failed to reach the Super Bowl. Shanahan’s final season in Washington was 2013. The Redskins won three games.

Mike Holmgren won his Super Bowl title with the Packers and quarterback Brett Favre in January of 1997 over Parcells and the Patriots. Later in Seattle, Holmgren coached the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl, losing to Pittsburgh.

Dick Vermeil didn’t win a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, but he did coach the Eagles to the Super Bowl against the Oakland Raiders after the 1980 season. Vermeil later was hired by St Louis Rams, and coached the greatest show on turf to a Super Bowl title over the Titans in January of 2000.