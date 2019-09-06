The Gunter Family: Rebels and Razorbacks

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss is a special place for Bubba and Donna Gunter.

It’s their Alma Mater. It’s where they met, and fell in love. It’s where Bubba played football.

But when the Rebels take the field Saturday, they’ll be rooting for Arkansas.

“We want to see Ole Miss do well – just not this weekend,” Donna said. “We want it to be a great game, everyone to stay safe. But I want Arkansas to win. And then I want Ole Miss to do well the rest of the year.”

So why are these Ole Miss alumni rooting for Arkansas this weekend? It’s because their son Grayson plays tight end for the Razorbacks.

“Being an Ole Miss fan you’re a little torn,” Bubba said. “But you’ve got a child playing on the other side, your loyalty is with him and you just want him to do well.”

“I am more nervous because there’s going to be a lot of people there that we know and I want him (Grayson) to do well,” Donna said. “It’s a big game for him to come home and play in front of his friends and family.”

