The Jake Mangum Show: Former Bulldog and outfielder in the New York Mets Organization Jake Mangum launches his new podcast

Former Mississippi State Bulldog and outfielder in the New York Mets Organization Jake Mangum reminisces on his time at Jackson Prep and gives us a preview to his new podcast, premiering tonight.

“Prep was really good to me,” said Mangum. “I came here in 7th grade and graduated here. A lot of people put a lot of work into this program. I graduated with a lot of guys who went on to play college baseball and now there are a ton of guys committed to big time college baseball programs, so it’s awesome to see Prep grow.”

Mangum’s time at Mississippi State is a time of his life he will be forever grateful for.

“The people at Mississippi State meant the world to me… they really did,” he said. “I matured a lot there and I grew up a lot there. The crazy part is I had four head coaches in four years, but the cool part about it was I learned so much from each one.”

Mangum was drafted by the New York Mets in the fourth round last year of the 2019 MLB Draft and from there went on to help the Brooklyn Cyclones to the New York Penn League Championship. While he continues to stay in shape and hit in the cage every day at home, he is also using this down time to launch his brand new podcast.

“The Farm Bureau and I came together and we were trying to figure out what we could do. The podcast kind of seemed the route to go. We were talking about doing a minor league reality TV show but that was too much trouble and the podcast was more simple. Over the years I’ve became friends with a lot of really cool people that I want them to kind of tell their story a little bit.”

The first episode of the Jake Mangum Show premieres tonight where he will be discussing the NCAA eligibility extension that was recently passed due to Covid-19.

“We are going to have Kendall Rogers as the first guest. He is D1 Baseball’s head writer and is very knowledgable on college baseball. People who like sports will want to listen to the podcast. We are going to go over things with successful people and in the interviews it will be from people who have succeeded in their area in sports and what they learned from their experiences.”

The first episode will be posted on Mangum’s twitter tonight: @jakemangum15. He will be posting the youtube link and moving forward all episodes will be posted on the Apple Podcasts app.