Four-sport athlete and 2020 Salutatorian, Brooke Musgrove, has left her mark on McLaurin High School before she makes her way to Oxford. Musgrove played soccer, volleyball, football, and ran Track and Field at McLaurin all while maintaining an exceptional GPA.

“Well I started with soccer when I was four so I played it my whole life,” said Musgrove. “I actually got started on the track team my eighth grade year and I've done almost every event it seems like over my five years doing track. Then I decided to try out for volleyball and football the end of my eighth grade year to be able to start playing in the ninth grade. Volleyball was a lot of fun and I have made a lot of great friendships from playing."