WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Cutting Horse Association is hosting the Eastern National Championship from March 3-11, 2023. Cutting is one of the most popular equestrian sports, and Mason Griffin, a local competitor, told us more about his history with Cutting.

“So I’ve been cutting for about 17 years now. My family’s been in the sport since the 60s. My grandpa, my dad they both compete. And now, myself, my wife and my children complete…It’s one of the best equine sports that there is, I think that anybody that is around and has time should come out this week and watch us.”

The event consists of a variety of levels including youth, amateur, and professional. The championship ends on March 11, 2023, and is free and open to the public. For a full schedule, visit nchacutting.com.