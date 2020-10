JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Alcorn State University is encouraging people to vote for Donald Driver and Steve McNair to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Driver spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers and holds the teams' all-time record for most receptions and receiving yards (743 receptions, 10,137 yards). He won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Driver had a 90-yard touchdown from Brett Favre in 2008, the longest playoff play in franchise history.