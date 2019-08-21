The O.T. Preview: 2019 Brandon Bulldogs

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Bulldogs return several key pieces from a team that went 13-2 last season.

Quarterback Will Rogers, wide receiver Ashton Nickelberry, and linebacker Zihenryon Perry make up part of a strong nucleus for a team that could be one of the state’s best.

“Every year is different – it doesn’t matter if you lose a few (players) or if you lose a lot,” head coach Tyler Peterson said. “Every team is a little bit different and has a little bit of a different identity. But it’s certainly good to have some returning leaders…that are leading in the locker room and not just coming from the coaches, because your team is so much better when they’re player led.”

Brandon opens the season at home against No. 1 ranked Starkville.