The O.T. Preview: 2019 Callaway Chargers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Callaway went 14-1 in 2003 – Several players from that team have joined Chad Germany’s coaching staff this season including Jarvis Durham, Kendrick Catchings, Dave Hudson, and Frank Sutton.

The Chargers are looking to get back to their winning ways after a 4-7 season. They return 8 starters on offense, and running back Thaddeus Bishop transferred in from Jackson Academy.

The Chargers traveled a lot this summer, and in the process became one big family.

“We got a chance to visit Ole Miss, Alabama, Mississippi State…Southern Miss,” Germany said. “…A lot of work, a lot of teamwork, a lot of bonding, and I think that’s going to pay off for us this year. We’re a family. I think the biggest thing about this year is that we’re a family. We’re close together, and we’re ready to go out and play.”

The Chargers open the season against Kemper County.

