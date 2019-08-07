The O.T. Preview: 2019 Central Hinds Academy Cougars

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a new era at Central Hinds Academy, but first year head coach Steve Pruett inherited a program with a winning culture.

The Cougars were downright dominant last year. They set a new school record for wins (11), and margin of victory (56).

“Their tenacity, their work ethic, how hard they get after a play and pursue the bull carrier – we’re exciting about our boys,” Pruett said. “We’ve got a really good quarterback coming back and can really throw the ball well, read things well.”