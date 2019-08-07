The O.T. Preview: 2019 Clinton Christian Academy Warriors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Christian Academy is coming off its best season ever.

They were 8-4, and lost by only 6 points in the quarterfinals to the eventual state champion.

Heading into his third season at the helm, head coach Chris Bunio is excited about the number of players returning from last year’s magical run.

“The senior class we have now – a lot of them were starting as 10th graders,” Bunio. “I’m really excited about this group. Just because I’ve gotten to coach a lot of these guys for three years now. We have a good bit of returning starters on offense and on defense, so I’m looking forward to this year.”

