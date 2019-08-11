The O.T. Preview: 2019 Crystal Springs Tigers

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — After going 7-5 last year and making it to 2nd round of the 3A playoffs, Crystal Springs is looking get even further this year under head coach Tim McNair.

McNair is entering his third season with the Tigers and already feels they have changed the culture at Crystal Springs.

“Last season I was very pleased with the kids the way they performed last year,” McNair said. “They came out and they really just turned this program around. I thought it was going to take at least three or four years to do, but they actually did it in two years. It’s a big plus to the kids to let them know that they have bought into my system and we’ll move forward from there.”

McNair said he only lost 4 seniors to graduation.

The Tigers travel to Wesson for week one on Aug. 23rd.