The O.T. Preview: 2019 Florence Eagles

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a new era of Eagles football as former Southern Miss Conerly Trophy winner Rod Davis steps in as head coach.

The Eagles were just 5-8 last year, but they won a playoff game. Quarterback Ian Vaughn returns with plenty of varsity experience under his belt. They also have a big senior class.

“A bunch of guys (last year) that looked like they wanted it but just needed a little push and needed a little guidance here and there,” Davis said. “…Just challenge the guys, and that’s what we’ve been doing as coaches. We’ve been challenging each other as coaches to not come in and be complacent…and I think if we build that type of relationship with the players and the coaches, we’ll be successful.”

Florence opens the season at home against Pelahatchie.