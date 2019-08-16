The O.T. Preview: 2019 Forest Hill Patriots

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Forest Hill Patriots have made only 7 playoff appearances and are winless in those games.

After going 2-10 last season, head coach Jeremy Jones is looking to really change the culture in year two at the helm.

Here are the guys he believes can help them do it this year.

“Chris Lloyd, defensive end, Levertis Carey, outside linebacker, Jaquarius Moore, Chris Hughes, our big guys up front,” Jones said. “I got a senior o-line, so we’re going to be leaning on them a whole lot.”

“In the olden times, this was a winning program, last time they had a winning season, when they made the playoff was like 10-15 years ago, we’re just trying to revive that culture. Actually, build a new culture with winning ways. I came from winning ways and that’s what I’m preaching to these guys. And we’re practicing like it and that’s what we’re pushing for.”

The Patriots face St. Martin in week one.