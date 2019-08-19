The O.T. Preview: 2019 Germantown Mavericks

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Germantown Mavericks finished last season with a 6-1 record in Region 2-5A, ending in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Tim Shramek said he was felt his team could’ve gone further last season. But, he’s not worried about their season ending short this year. The Mavs are returning their quarterback Colton Gardner, who’s just a junior, and solid offensive front.

“Really proud of a lot of the things we did, but of course frustrated anytime you get in the playoffs and you don’t win,” Shramek said. “It hurts your feelings. But, looking, reflecting on it all and looking at the things we did well, the things we didn’t and who was coming up and looking at all the young kids and going through spring, it’s going to be an exciting year for us.”

“Well our quarterback is back for us, both of our running backs are backs. They both combined for 2500 yards. And, our offensive line is back.”

The Mavs open week one up in Southaven taking on DeSoto Central.