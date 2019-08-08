The O.T. Preview: 2019 Hartfield Hawks

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hartfield Hawks were one of the youngest teams in the coverage area last year.

That means this year they’ll be one of the more experienced teams.

The Hawks return eight starters on both sides of the ball. They beat Lamar in last year’s season finale, which served as a nice springboard heading into the offseason.

“We’ve been doing a lot of strength and conditioning,” head coach Jeff McFerran said. “We’ve probably done more mental preparation…that’s probably the biggest change we’ve made over the summer. And hopefully that will pay off.”

Hartfield opens the season at St. Aloysius Friday August 23rd.