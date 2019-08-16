The O.T. Preview: 2019 Hattiesburg Tigers

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WJTV) — Last year, the Hattiesburg Tigers went 13-1 last year, winning 11 of those games by 20 or more points. But, they ultimately fell in the state tournament to West Jones in a shocking upset.

This season will be interesting for the Tigers. They do not return their star quarterback Jarod Connor, who is now a running back at Ole Miss. They also aren’t returning their top four leading receivers and top two rushers.

So, what is 6th year head coach Tony Vance to do? Promote some competition, of course.

“We only have one starter back on the offensive line, so we’ve got four spots up there guys are battling for,” Vance said. “Quarterback position, you know we’ve still go two guys battling for the quarterback position. Wide outs, wide open. We don’t have not one guy back that started for us last year at the wide receiver position. Running back position, we’ve had some guys kind of shuffle in the off season, so we’re excited about where that’s going to come out.”

Hattiesburg will begin their season on Saturday August 24 when they visit Petal.