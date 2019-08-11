The O.T. Preview: 2019 Hazlehurst Indians

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Let’s head down I-55 to Hazlehurst.

After going 2-9 last season, the Indians made some major changes on the coaching staff, acquiring former Murrah head coach and Hazlehurst native Damien Gary to lead this season.

He’s excited about instilling a winning tradition into this young team.

“We’re just trying to re-establish the tradition and culture of Hazlehurst football, having that down year last year, trying to get the moral of the kids back up and just teach them the beauty of playing for Hazlehurst football,” said Gary.

The Indians will take on Lawrence County at Copiah-Lincoln in week one.