The O.T. Preview: 2019 Hillcrest Christian Cougars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a new era at Hillcrest Christian as Shay Hodge takes over as head coach.

The former Ole Miss star has three goals for this season:

1.) Win the first game

2.) Change the culture

3.) Make the playoffs

They didn’t win a game last year, but Hodge says this team has some serious playmakers.

“Man people don’t know – like people tell me you might not have the talent and this and that,” Hodge said. “And I’m like I’ve got some pretty special kids over there. I’ve coached and trained some of the best in the nation and some of those kids over there are right up there with them, it’s just people don’t know yet.”