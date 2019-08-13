The O.T. Preview: 2019 Holmes County Central Jaguars

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Holmes County Central Jaguars are a force to be reckoned with in 2019.

Justin Smith returns at quarterback. The dual threat starter threw for 1800 yards, and rushed for 800 last season. Ralph Tyes and Cory Ellington are back as his two of the top targets, along with Reko Walden in the backfield.

The defense is loaded with talent, including one of the best defensive tackles in the country in Montra Edwards Jr., and the number one ranked sophomore CB in the country in Khamauri Rogers. Jodie Williams (SS), and 5A sacks leader Jedrus Watts (DL) will also be two key players.

As talented as they are, head coach Marcus Rogers is most impressed by their work ethic.

“They come to work every day,” Rogers said. “They do what we ask them to do, and no complaints. I tell them all the time God gave us two ears so we can listen more than we can talk. That’s why he only gave us one mouth. So they do everything we ask them to do. They believe what we say is gold, and they’d run through a wall for us.”

Rogers also says the bar has been raised after last year’s playoff run.

“Getting to the second round of the playoffs and playing a program with the pedigree of an Olive Branch was a great feat in our program,” Rogers said. “We didn’t finish the deal, but I tell you what – it added fuel to the fire this year. And these kids have been working every day and they’re ready to get back and even further than where we did last year.”

Holmes County Central opens the season at Warren Central.