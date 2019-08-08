The O.T. Preview: 2019 Jackson Academy Raiders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Academy Raiders will pack a major punch on defense this season.

“We have experience back in the secondary, and cornerbacks – three year starters,” head coach Larry Weems said. “(We have) experience back at linebacker, so I think those kids have to play well. We’re kind of inexperienced on the defensive line…but that doesn’t mean the kids can’t play. It’s their turn to step up.”

The Raiders went 9-3 last season and lost to Jackson Prep, 42-21 in the state semi-finals.

Jackson Academy opens the season at Pillow Academy, Friday August 23rd at 7 PM.