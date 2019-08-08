The O.T. Preview: 2019 Jackson Prep Patriots

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Prep Patriots will try to win their eighth straight state championship this season.

Head coach Ricky Black says his team will rely heavily on their defense, at least in the early stages of the season. They have 15 seniors, and several playmakers returning. One guy who’s not back – Jerrion Ealy. The five-star freshman is getting ready for his first season at Ole Miss.

“Yes we’ll have that same position – we just won’t have that number two (Ealy) in there,” Black said. “…I think we’ll have some players to fill in for him. We’ll just have to wait and see if anyone can do it as fast as him. I really praised our guys for the amount of time they spent in the summer getting ready. And most teams are formed in how they do in the summer. So, our seniors have done a good job with leadership. The biggest thing is if you’re not working in the summer in the preseason then you’re going to have a difficult time during the season.”

Jackson Prep opens at Heritage Academy Friday August 23rd.