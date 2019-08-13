The O.T. Preview: 2019 Jim Hill Tigers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new era of Tigers football is set to begin with head coach Darrell Scott Jr. at the helm.

“Right now (we’re focusing on) the mental aspect,” Scott said. “We’re not really worried about who we face but if we do what we have to do correct everything will work out like it should. For the most part – it’s just grind every day. Every day is a work day. Whenever you got a chance to come out here on the field you have to set a good product…So that’s pretty much what we’re working on. What product are you selling? Are you selling something good, or are you selling something bad?”

Jim Hill will get a preseason tune-up against Murrah at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday at 9 am.

The Tigers will open the season at McComb.