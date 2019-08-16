The O.T. Preview: 2019 Laurel Golden Tornadoes

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — Todd Breland’s Golden Tornadoes went 9-4 last year behind a talented group.

While Laurel returns quarterback Xavier Evans, they graduated their top receiver, running back and offensive lineman.

But, Breland said they may be even better than they were last year.

“You know, looking back at the spring, I thought we were probably more explosive on offense this spring than we were last fall,” said Breland. “But that’s an attribution to our talent, with where our talent is at. We had two really good running backs last year and had some injuries at the receiver spot. Now I think that our receivers are healthy and a lot better and we have two good running backs again, so we’re able to do a little more from a scheme standpoint.”

Laurel takes on Poplarville in week one.