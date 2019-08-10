The O.T. Preview: 2019 Madison St. Joseph Bruins

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Head coach John Bond is in year two at Madison St. Joseph.

After going 6-7 last season and losing a big handful of seniors, Bond says like last year, he’ll be relying heavily on athletes playing on both sides of the ball — something he said can challenging.

“It is difficult because they very first question that I had when I walked into the field house, I go ‘hey where’s the white board for the sidelines, when we get over here we can figure out what they’re doing and all of that?’ They go, ‘well coach, they’re still going to be out there,” Bond said. “You’re right, a whiteboard isn’t going to do me much good, so I don’t get much time with them. So, it has been hard. You just got to limit what you do.”

Week one, the Bruins are traveling down to Bay St. Louis to face Saint Stanislaus.