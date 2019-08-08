The O.T. Preview: 2019 MRA Patriots

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison-Ridgeland Academy came up just short of a state championship in 2018, and head coach Herbert Davis says the loss has been a “burr in their saddle”.

The Patriots return several key players from last year’s squad including quarterback Philip Short who threw for over 3400 yards.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Davis said. “(His) second year in the offense, so we’re looking for bigger things out of him. He’s had a great offseason. His mechanics, fundamentals are better, and (he’s) getting a little bit more comfortable in our offense. With him back and all of our receivers back except one, we’re expecting big things out of those guys offensively.”