The O.T. Preview: 2019 Murrah Mustangs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — First year head coach Marcus Gibson is trying to help put the Murrah football program on the map.

“I prescribe to a theory that we don’t have stars on this team – the team is a star,” Gibson said. “But we have some guys, man Darrell Foster is a super athlete on our team. We have Ladarrian McMullen – he’s an awesome receiver. We have a great quarterback. We have two really good defensive linemen Cory Johnson and Artis Pearson. But we have a bunch of guys around those guys that we have high expectations for, and we want to put Murrah on the map.”

The Mustangs, coming off a 3-8 season, open up with Wingfield in week 1.