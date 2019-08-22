Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2019 Northwest Rankin Cougars

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Northwest Rankin will pay a visit to Oxford Friday for the season opener.

The Cougars are next up on our preseason tour and they’re coming off an 11-win season, but only returning 4 starters on both sides of the ball.

So, for the new guys, it’s their time to shine.

“Don’t look in the rear-view mirror,” said Cougars head coach Toby Collums. “I mean we’ve got to be looking ahead. And uh, what we did last year, nobody’s going to remember that. You’re going to be known for what you do this year – this coming up year. The seniors – every year, you know it’s their team. So you just want to make sure that they buy in to what we’re doing right now, and not what we’ve done in the past.”