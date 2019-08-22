Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2019 Northwest Rankin Cougars

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Northwest Rankin is coming off an eleven win season, but replacing several key pieces from that team.

A total of eight starters return on both sides of the ball.

“Don’t look in the rearview mirror – We’ve got to be looking ahead,” said head coach Toby Collums. “What we did last year, nobody’s going to remember that. You’re going to be known for what you do this year. The seniors – every year…it’s their team. So you just want to make sure they buy in to what we’re doing right now, and not what we’ve done in the past.”

Northwest Rankin opens the season at Oxford.