The O.T. Preview: 2019 Oak Grove Warriors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Oak Grove’s title dreams fell just short last year in the 6A championship.

Gone is star quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. And, the search is already underway in Hattiesburg as head coach Drew Causey is holding an open competition for the quarterback job.

Causey said so far his guys are working hard for that coveted position.

“We’ve got three guys competing for the spot and all three are doing really well,” said Causey. “You’ve got Damon Stewart who’s a senior, Jackson Allen is a junior and Kabe Barnett is a sophomore. But they all three are doing good. They’re learning the offense. They’ve been doing a great job all summer of being here and learning what to do. And they’re all three bringing something different to the table. So, you know, we just got to figure out which one wins the job and we’ll go from there with it.”

The Warriors will look to start their season off hot again when they host Wayne County August 30.