The O.T. Preview: 2019 Pearl Pirates

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pirates are set to kick things off at Clinton in a juicy Thursday night season opening match-up.

Ask head coach John Perry about the strength of his team, and he’ll start with the guys up front.

“Offensive line – got a couple guys up there,” Perry said. “Kaleb Cadiere is a four year starter. Davion Carter at right tackle, Damon Small. That offensive line…has worked together for a long time. That group should be really good. And then we’ve got a plethora of guys that’s worked hard and are ready to go.”

The line will pave the way for one of the most explosive running backs in the area in Kenyatta Harrell.