The O.T. Preview: 2019 Pisgah Dragons

SANDHILL, Miss. (WJTV) — Coming off a great season, in which they won 10 games for the first time in program history, the Pisgah Dragons are replacing 17 seniors.

But, QB Dylan Usry is back and they have a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield — with Keyshawn Gates and Khalil Evans. Our Samaria Terry calls Pisgah ‘Running Back High’ because they always seem to have great backs

And, the tradition continues this season.

“Very, very fortunate. We have had three straight running back and actually it spans five years that have rushed for over 2,000 yards,” said Dragons head coach Michael Grandberry. “Of course Don rushed for 3,000 yards. So we’ve been really really fortunate at the running back position. We run the ball a lot, that helps, but uh also we’ve had some really good players. Like I said Keyshawn and Khalil are going to be really special together. And maybe the best 1-2 we’ve had, potentially, since we’ve been here.”

The Dragons kick off the season at Puckett.