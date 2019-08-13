The O.T. Preview: 2019 Provine Rams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Provine alum Tim Wilson heads into his second year as the Rams head coach.

“Last year when I got the job in May we had actually missed spring for the most part,” Wilson said. “So this year we actually had the opportunity to get an offseason program from November to December to January. Then we had a spring in April and May. I think we should be a way more improved team.”

Provine has two of the top ranked recruits in the state in Mississippi State commits Javorrius Selmon (ATH), and Deion Smith (WR). The Rams also return several key guys like RB Marktavius Reed, LB Rodrick Denson, and DL John Brown.

The Rams open the season against Columbus.