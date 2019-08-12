The O.T. Preview: 2019 Raymond Rangers

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Coming off a 1-10 season the Raymond Rangers are saying “why not us?”

Head coach Robert Jacobs believes this is the group that could turn things around.

“I believe (saying this group is) special would be an understatement,” Jacobs said. “We have a great group of guys and they’ve been playing together for a while so when they came in they knew each other. It was just teaching them how to do things, teaching them how to be committed to being great. And last year taught them a lot. This year…I look forward to it, because I said let’s be great and that’s what we expect to be this year – great.”

Raymond opens the season at Terry.