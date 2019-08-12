The O.T. Preview: 2019 Richland Rangers

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a familiar face in a new place as former Terry coach J.J. Plummer takes over as the new Richland head coach.

Richland was winless in 2019, so Plummer knew exactly what he had to do when he took the job.

“It was very obvious when I got here we had to change the culture of the program,” Plummer said. “We’ve got to do things different. We’ve got to get a new attitude on this football team, and so they’ve bought in. We’ve had an extremely good spring. And we had a real good summer. We’ve had…about 90% of them show up for summer work outs. They bought in and we’re extremely excited about the season.”

Richland opens the season against St. Andrew’s.