The O.T. Preview: 2019 Ridgeland Titans

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — David White has stepped in as the new head coach for the Ridgeland Titans.

And, he’s hoping to lead this talented team to the playoffs, something they haven’t done since 2015.

After going 5-6 last season, White said the Titans look better than he expected, and he’s especially excited about their returning quarterback Zy McDonald.

“When it comes to any program with a coaching change, you want to know why or how and for the most part since I got here, the kids are doing a great job. They’ve responded to my passion and energy and the two or three focus points that we’ve had.”

“Obviously we have our quarterback, Zy McDonald, coming back — who actually on film is deceiving because when you see him in person, his arm is really live. He can throw the ball, good leader, very calm which is good.”

The Titans open up the season down in Ocean Springs.