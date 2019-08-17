The O.T. Preview: 2019 South Jones Braves

Ellisville, Miss. (WJTV) — Expectations for the South Jones Braves weren’t high in 2018, as they were expected to win one to two games all season.

But, the Braves defied those critics, winning six games in 2018.

Head coach Roger Satcher believes with a returning offensive line, they can improve upon their 6-6 record from last year and, possibly make the playoffs.

“These guys know that it doesn’t really matter until we get to district play,” said Satcher. “So we’re going to play five games, and every game matters, but we’re going to play five games to prepare ourselves for district and lets see if we can get in the playoff, that is our goal.”

South Jones begins their season August 23 at 7 p.m. when they travel to Sumrall.