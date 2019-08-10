The O.T. Preview: 2019 St. Andrew’s Saints

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — After going 5-6 last season, St. Andrew’s head coach Johnny Nichols said this year’s team will be relying on a familiar face in a new position.

“My quarterback this year is Aaron Cooper,” said Nichols. “Last year he played slot receiver for us and had a little over 800 yards receiving, 9 touchdowns and about 49 catches. I have to take him out of an important role and put him at quarterback as you can tell he’s very versatile in what he can do, so we’re very excited about this year changing up some of the things we can do offensively.”

The Saints take on the Richland Rangers in week one, going against former St. Andrew’s coach JJ Plummer.