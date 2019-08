TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Bo Russum era is set to begin for the Bulldogs.

“They really are hungry to win,” Russum said. “They’ve done above and beyond everything I’ve asked of them to do. So, that’s the first thing and most places that’s the hardest thing to get, but here it’s been a buy in from day one. I credit the coaches and players for that.”

Terry opens the season against Raymond this Friday.