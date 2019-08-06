The O.T. Preview: 2019 Tri-County Rebels

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) — Our next stop takes us to Tri-County where the Rebels are coming off an 8-4 season, losing an overtime heart breaker in the playoffs.

It’s a new era in Flora. Phillip Wasson takes over as head coach and here’s what he really likes about his new team.

“You know they’re a very physical group,” Wasson said. “That’s one of the things I coach. I like a tough team and being real physical. They tackle well, you know they block. They do all the little stuff well. The thing I like about this group the most is a lot of seniors. With this league, 10 seniors that get on the field have a lot of experience is a plus.”

“I’ve been in the same conference for about 10 years. So, going to Tri-County is new to me. Just getting the players to understand I’m new to them also. So, the challenge there is everybody getting on the same page and how fast can we get on the same page.”