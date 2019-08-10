The O.T. Preview: 2019 Velma Jackson Falcons

CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV) — The Velma Jackson Falcons’ 10-2 season ended in the second round of the playoffs, after going undefeated district play last year.

Now, the Falcons have to replace athlete Antavious Willis who led the nation in scoring at one point last year. But, head coach Quentin Euell says he’s excited about this year’s team. This season’s seniors came in with him in his first year at the helm.

“That senior class has been this coaching staff for 3 years, so they know what’s expected,” Euell said. “We haven’t changed anything in reference to what we do from a schematic stand point. So, we expect them to know what’s going on.”

“They’ve had an opportunity to get a taste of winning, they understand what it takes to win. So, I’m looking forward to it. I think we’ll be fine, we’ve had a good off season workout program going. They kids are excited and I’m excited as well.”

The Falcons will have Diallo Thompson under center as they take on rival Canton in week one.