The O.T. Preview: 2019 Vicksburg Gators

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Head coach Tim Hughes is in year two with Vicksburg Gators and is truly in a rebuilding phase.

The Gators went 2-5 in district play, just one year after faring well with a 5-2 region record.

But, Hughes said his main goal is find what inspires each of his guys to play football.

“My personality is to instill within this team, things like faith, know where you get your inspiration, where you get your power from,” said Hughes. “Know that it’s not all about yourself, it’s about something bigger than yourself — personally, mine is Jesus Christ, so I like to impart that into the kids. Second things is not just the faith side of it, but the love side of it, the family side of it. You know what, this whole game is a whole lot more fun when it’s about the achievements of other people instead of the achievements of you as an individual.”

The Gators travel to Madison to take on the Jaguars of Madison Central next Friday.