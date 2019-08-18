The O.T. Preview: 2019 Warren Central Vikings

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren Central’s district is tough to say the least.

They face Northwest Rankin, Madison Central, Clinton, Murrah — just to name a few.

Last year the Vikings finished 5-6, 4-3 in district play, ending with shot in the playoffs. And, it was a season head coach Josh Morgan was proud of.

“I felt like we had a good year,” Morgan said. “I just feel like the margin for error is so slim. Lost a lot of old boys and a good core group.”

“We got a lot of guys that played a lot of football. Jerrious Stovall, our running back has been with us for a while, Demond Patton, another guy, Malik Sims, Chris Winston, we’ve got some offensive linemen, we got several guys to build around and we’re excited about the leadership they’re going to bring.”

The Vikings open up their season up in Lexington against Holmes County Central.