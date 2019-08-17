The O.T. Preview: 2019 West Jones Mustangs

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — The West Jones Mustangs are coming off of an eventful season that ended in the 5A State Championship game with a loss to West Point.

For head coach Scott Pierson, the result was disappointing. But, he said he knows he has a talented team in 2019. Pierson believes if they hit their stride late in the season like last year, they can make some noise.

One player that Pierson believes can get them over the hump this year is quarterback Alan Follis.

Follis has impressed the coaching staff in camp so far, and Pierson is confident he has a real difference maker at the quarterback position in this fall.

“On the High School level, you don’t get those,” Pierson said. “I’ve been here 18 years and I’ve had two difference makers at quarterback. He’d be the third one. So when they come along, you get excited. Because I watch him develop every day and I see him getting the guys that are scary in space…and the guys that catch the ball are getting excited because now they can run a route and they’re going to get rewarded when they get in space and get open.”

The Mustangs begin their march back to the 5A championship with a preseason match up Aug. 16 when they travel to Petal.