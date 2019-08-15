The O.T. Preview: 2019 Wingfield Falcons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Wingfield is looking to bounce back from an 0-12 season.

They’re only a couple years removed from a playoff run, but last year they went through serious growing pains that should pay off big time this fall.

“We had a lot of young guys that played little league and middle school ball and they had their first hits last year,” head coach Joel Sinclair said. “The game is different. It’s faster. They’re bigger, stronger on this level. So, they really had to get used to that. Last year they really got the opportunity to learn so this year they’re going to come out and show what they learned. I would just say don’t underestimate us by our numbers. Because we’ve got a lot of heart and we’ve got a lot of fight and we’re willing to go out there and prove it to whoever lines up in front of us.”

Wingfield opens the season against Murrah.