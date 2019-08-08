The O.T. Preview: 2019 Yazoo City Indians

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Indians are looking to make the playoffs for the third straight year.

“Now that the guys have a little taste of victory they’re a little bit hungrier,” head coach Rodney Adams said. “During the summer that’s basically what they’ve been talking about. Getting the younger guys acclimated into what we’re trying to do here. Look out for the Indians because we’re coming. Hey, we’re going to be a force to reckon with this season.”

Adams can focus more on the defensive side of the ball, because he has a new offensive coordinator in Sherrod Green. The former Southern Miss star wide receiver was the head coach at Greenville last year.

Claude Collum makes the switch from wide receiver to quarterback. Collum was clocked at 4.3 in the 40 this summer.

Yazoo City opens the season at Lanier, Friday August 23rd at 7 pm.